On Monday, 46 Franklin County elected officials, both Republicans and Democrats, endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for reelection.
They join 689 other local officials, including independents and members of both major parties, from across the NY-21 House Congressional District who have endorsed Rep. Stefanik.
“It came as no surprise when Elise was recognized as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress,” said Barry White, a Democratic town councilman from Bangor, in a press statement from the Stefanik campaign. “Her ability to weave between party lines in order to foster the best results for our district helped to bring a divided nation closer together.”
Rep. Stefanik said she is grateful to have earned support from local leaders, and is looking forward to continuing to represent them in Congress should she be reelected.
“My constituents know I am their chief advocate and they can count on me to work with anyone, regardless of party, to secure real results for our region,” she said in a press statement.
She just keeps on winning. Elise +14
