Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was endorsed Monday by the local chapter of the Operating Engineers union.
Local chapter 158 represents approximately 4,000 working engineers across all 12 counties in the NY-21 district.
“Elise fights for the best interests of our hard working members in Congress and is an important voice at the federal level for the labor protections that are most important to our members and working families,” said Dan McGraw, business manager for the union. “She firmly supports the protections afforded to us by the Davis-Bacon Act, prioritizes increased federal dollars for local infrastructure in our region, and supports Project Labor Agreements.”
