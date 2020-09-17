Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was endorsed Wednesday by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The national organization represents more than 3 million small businesses and is the world’s largest business advocate and lobbying group.
“As our nation faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like Representative Stefanik,” U.S. Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue said in a press release. “She has a proven track record of leading responsibly and standing up for good policies. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Elise and looks forward to partnering with her in the future.”
In a press statement, Rep. Stefanik said she’s honored to have received the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and has consistently worked to protect the interests of small businesses, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am proud and grateful to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for recognizing my work and my dedication to the North Country’s small business community and to a pro-growth agenda to pave the way for expanded economic opportunity and job creation in the North Country,” she said.
