WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik on Tuesday unveiled a bill that would ask President Joseph R. Biden to designate March 21 as Women’s Military History Day, after adding her support to a resolution acknowledging Women’s History Month.
With a record number of women in Congress today, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said such achievements wouldn’t be possible without the sacrifice of those who came before.
In an opinion piece published in the Military Times on Tuesday, Rep. Stefanik said that as women all over the U.S. work to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to remember the women who have served in the U.S. military since the Revolutionary War. Rep. Stefanik said she chose March 21 to honor Loretta P. Walsh, who became the first woman to serve in the military in a capacity besides nursing on March 21, 1917.
“Every woman who straps up their boots to serve should be held in our nation’s highest regard for their courage and bravery,” Rep. Stefanik said in a prepared statement. “In their honor, I call upon President Biden to designate March 21 as Women’s Military History Day. It’s only fitting that we commemorate the women of the United States military for their selflessness, valor, and patriotism on the same day that Chief Petty Officer Walsh made history more than 100 years ago.”
I don't know of any military soldiers who were women. Why don't you first make a plaque listing military members who were female and the service they were members of before establishing a holiday. Make sure and include woman of color as BLM.
