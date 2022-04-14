WASHINGTON — Reps. Elise M. Stefanik and Chris L. Jacobs have both been sanctioned by Russia in the latest round of back-and-forth sanctions with the U.S.
On Wednesday evening, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a news release declaring sanctions against 398 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including nine members of the New York delegation. They represent what Russia has identified as party leadership and committee leaders, although many of those sanctioned, like Rep. Jacobs, hold no leadership positions.
Rep. Jacobs is the incumbent running for election in New York’s 24th Congressional District, the new district that stretches across most of Lake Ontario’s shoreline, from Niagara Falls to Alexandria Bay.
As a result of the sanctions, none of the identified members of Congress will be permitted entry to Russia.
Democrat and Republican representatives were listed, all of whom have supported sanctions against Russia and its leadership or have voted in support of funding for weapons packages sent to Ukraine, which continues to defend itself from a brutal Russian invasion.
This latest round comes after U.S. officials approved entry bans for 328 members of the State Duma, Russia’s parliamentary body.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Rep. Stefanik said she’s proud of being sanctioned by Russia.
“It is a badge of honor to be sanctioned by the corrupt and authoritarian Kremlin,” she said. “I am proud to have one of the toughest records in Congress when it comes to standing up to the actions of Russia and their bloodthirsty war criminal dictator Vladimir Putin.”
The congresswoman has long supported sanctions against Russia, which has faced varying levels of opposition from Washington since it first invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014. Calling President Putin a thug, she promised to continue working to hold him and his compatriots accountable for the war crimes they’re accused of.
“Russia’s performative sanctions against me will not stop me from holding Russia accountable and speaking the truth about Russia’s genocide against the Ukrainian people,” she said.
In a statement, Rep. Jacobs also said it’s a badge of honor to be sanctioned by Russia.
“I am proud of my work to stand up to this brutal, authoritarian regime — and I will continue to do so,” he said.
