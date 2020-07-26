Stefanik launches ‘100 Days, 100 Results’ campaign

Election Day is 99 days away, and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, began a “100 Days, 100 Results,” campaign that will run until November, highlighting one result from her time in Washington, D.C. per day.
According to a release from the her campaign, Rep. Stefanik will advertise these results through digital outreach, video conferences, and other forms of outreach.
“In a traditional election year, I have run on my record of results every single re-election, across New York’s 21st Congressional district,” Rep. Stefanik said during a digital event to announce the campaign on Friday.
She said that the results she will highlight will be broad, from legislation she has worked to pass, to constituent services she has provided and grants she has helped secure.
Rep. Stefanik was joined on Friday by Republican leaders from across the north country, including Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland, Jefferson County Legislator Phil Reed and St. Lawrence County Legislator Kevin Acres and Northumberland Town Supervisor Bill Peck.
All four men lauded the Congresswoman for her work in the House of Representatives since she took office in January of 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.