WASHINGTON — Wednesday marked 30 years since Operation Desert Storm, a Gulf War offensive that saw about 1,200 10th Mountain Division soldiers join with about 696,000 other American troops to push Iraqi forces out of Kuwait.
To commemorate the anniversary, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, introduced a resolution on the House floor that honored the roughly four-day ground operation in which 299 American soldiers died.
“On February 24, 1991, the United States began ground operations alongside the 40-nation, peace-seeking ‘Coalition of the Willing’ to defend democracy and liberate Kuwait from Iraqi forces,” Rep. Stefanik said in a statement. “Within 100 hours, brave American servicemen and women helped accomplish this momentous mission.
“As the chief advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, it is my honor to introduce a resolution in the House of Representatives that pays tribute to those American heroes for the exemplary courage and spirit they demonstrated on this day, 30 years ago,” she added.
In August 1990, the Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein invaded neighboring Kuwait in a bid to gain control over more of the Middle East’s oil supplies.
More than 500,000 American troops, as well as a coalition of forces from 40 other countries, were then deployed to Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Desert Shield.
The goal was to prevent further Iraqi invasion of other neighboring countries.
In January 1991, combat officially started between coalition forces and Iraqi forces in Kuwait, and Desert Shield became Desert Storm. Forces began a five-week bombardment of Iraqi forces, command posts and bases from the air and the ocean.
On Feb. 24, 1991, coalition forces including those 1,200 10th Mountain Division soldiers who were assisting the U.S. Army’s 24th Mechanized Infantry Division swept through the poorly defended Iraqi lines. In about four days, coalition forces led by U.S. troops fully expelled Iraqi forces from Kuwait, and the country was declared secure.
The resolution introduced by Rep. Stefanik, if passed, would serve as the House’s official commemoration of the operation’s 30th anniversary, as well as a recognition of the service of the 697,000 Desert Storm veterans and the nearly 300 soldiers who lost their lives in the campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.