WATERTOWN — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik was appointed this week to two new subcommittee assignments on the House Armed Services Committee for the 117th Congress.
Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has been appointed Ranking Republican on the Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems Subcommittee, and as a member of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee.
According to a prepared statement from the congresswoman, the former subcommittee has jurisdiction over the policies and capabilities related to cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, spectrum (i.e. 5G) information technology and information operations, and defense-wide research, development, test and evaluation.
“These issues will be at the forefront of our national defense strategy and policy in the 21st century,” said Rep. Stefanik, who has served on the House Armed Services Committee since her first year in Congress.
The latter subcommittee has jurisdiction over America’s nuclear weapons, missile defense, space policy and operations, and arms control and non-proliferation.
“During my time in Congress, I have successfully worked to ensure that Fort Drum is the designated location for a future East Coast Missile Defense site,” Rep. Stefanik said. “This subcommittee appointment will allow me to better advocate for future missile defense at Fort Drum.”
Fort Drum has been designated by the U.S. Department of Defense as the preferred location for an East Coast missile defense site, although DOD has yet to make a determination if the project will proceed.
(1) comment
Great choice. Despite the attacks Elise keeps on working. Making upstate NY proud. Now...onto investigating Cuomo...get it done ASAP
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.