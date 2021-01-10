DANNEMORA — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she will not resign her post and will continue to support President Donald J. Trump, after receiving criticism from a number of officials and organizations for her decision to object to certain state’s electoral votes last week.
Last week, Rep. Stefanik was preparing to deliver her floor speech explaining why she was objecting to the electoral votes from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan, when supporters of Mr. Trump broke into the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the vote count and certification of President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s victory.
Elected officials and their staff hid throughout the Capitol complex for hours as the rioters broke windows, stole from offices and threatened to kill certain members of Congress.
After the rioters were expelled from the Capitol, Rep. Stefanik voted to object to the results from Pennsylvania, although she did not get the opportunity to object to the other states she identified.
That decision sparked criticism across the 21st Congressional District, and the state.
At the congresswoman’s offices in Watertown, Glens Falls and Plattsburgh on Thursday, protesters called for her resignation. A petition calling for her to resign was circulated online, which by 5 p.m. Sunday night had garnered more than 13,000 signatures.
On Saturday, Rep. Stefanik was in Dannemora, Clinton County, to protest the planned closure of Clinton Correctional Facility’s Annex — one of three correctional facilities across the slated to close in March. Watertown and Gowanda Correctional, Erie County, are also slated to close.
Speaking with WCAX Channel 3 of Plattsburgh after the event, Rep. Stefanik said those protesters and petitioners were well within their rights to call for her resignation, but she believes the debate over the election results was worthwhile.
“President-elect Biden was certified, but that debate was important for the American people to hear,” she told the news station.
Rep. Stefanik said she has no plans to resign, and touted her 20-point victory over her Democratic challenger Tedra L. Cobb in November’s election as a sign she should stay on.
Rep. Stefanik said she plans to stick by Mr. Trump through the end of his term, despite calls from state leaders, including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, for New York’s federal representatives to join in the push for the president’s resignation or impeachment.
A spokesperson for the congresswoman said last week that Rep. Stefanik is “vehemently opposed” to supporting the use of the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump from office.
“I oppose the Democrats’ very political push to impeach the president,” Rep. Stefanik told WXAC. “There are 12 days left before the inauguration. There will be an inauguration and a peaceful transition of power on January 20. That is the American way.”
People who don’t think there was some shady things going on during this election are either blind or ignorant.Go Tedra..
Despite Stefanik's lies about who the terrorists were: AP review of social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records show the mob was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists and adherents of QAnon. And probably hundreds of Stefanik supporters.
Elise Stefanik's priority is one thing: herself. She is incapable of representing the district in a way that is effective or respectable. Her objection to the electors was after weeks of creating confusion about the election (which was not confusing) and lying constantly. She did this for HER OWN personal political gain.
Her actions have helped to cause a massive US security crisis and the death of several people including Officer Brian Sicknick (whose name she still does not know or say when she pretends to care). Stefanik will bring NOTHING to her constituents going forward because the remainder of her term will be consumed by her failure these past weeks. She has no political power in the chamber and nobody respectes her anymore (aside form fellow QAnon nutjobs and political hacks).
Elise Stefanik has destroyed her reputation among reasonable people and her ability to gain anything for the 21st is all but gone.
She may have done great at her high society private prep school or Harvrad, but she has failed as a political leader. Only succeeding to gaze into the mirror thinking that was who she was elected to advance.
Why did she feel it was necessary for Americans to hear trumps' lies about an honest election? She knows darn well that this election was one of the most observed and fair elections in all of our history. Every theory put forth has been shot down. Nor has she explained why she's okay with the republicans elected on the same ballot . How come their elections are fair but Bidens was rigged. She's too smart to think the elections were rigged. She is just posturing for the party to further her ambitions. I believe she's angling to be the new darling of right. She might want to start scrubbing her hands. It's gonna take a long time to get the blood off of her hands . Those hands helped to incite an angry mob and have the blood of at least 5 dead people on them. For shame Elise, for shame.
