Should the future of the Republican party involve embracing more moderate ideals or should they support Trump continuing policies?
WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik is on the path to move up in Washington after securing key endorsements in a bid to take over as chair of the House Republican Conference, the No. 3 spot in House Republican leadership.
Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was endorsed for the position by former President Donald J. Trump in a Wednesday morning statement, which came shortly after the No. 2 House Republican, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., also officially endorsed her.
Rep. Stefanik has reportedly been calling around to other GOP legislators to win their support, as current House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., loses support over her ongoing criticism of former President Trump, his falsehoods about the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Rep. Stefanik and her staff declined to comment for this story.
A senior Republican aide with insight into the leadership moves said Wednesday that House Republicans are prepared to vote to remove Rep. Cheney and replace her with Rep. Stefanik by the middle of next week.
“The cake is almost baked,” the aide said.
The aide added that Rep. Cheney isn’t being removed from her position solely because of her stance on the former president and his false claims about the 2020 election, but because GOP leaders see her as too focused on the issue of Mr. Trump, unable to move on or unify the party behind a clear message.
Former President Trump, in his endorsement of Rep. Stefanik, denounced Rep. Cheney as a “warmongering fool” and said Rep. Stefanik presents a far better path forward for the Republican Party.
“Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my complete and total endorsement for GOP Conference Chair,” he said. “Elise is a tough and smart communicator!”
Rep. Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Richard “Dick” Cheney, has been a vocal critic of the former president and his baseless narrative that the 2020 election was stolen by Democrats. Rep. Cheney publicly said she believes former President Trump should have no role in the party moving forward, after supporters of his broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop the final, Congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election. She voted to impeach him during the second impeachment proceedings carried out against the former president in January, and has not shied away from criticizing the former president openly to the public, even when standing alongside her colleagues who remain supportive of Mr. Trump.
For her part. Rep. Stefanik has largely supported former President Trump and his narrative about the 2020 election. She was one of 139 GOP representatives to vote against certifying the election results from Pennsylvania, and intended to oppose more states’ results before the Capitol riot forced many legislators to reassess their positions, although Rep. Stefanik continues to defend her own stance. She has also worked closely with GOP leadership for years, and used her own political action committee, E-PAC, to help elect a record number of Republican women to Congress in 2020.
In her first and thus-far only public acknowledgment of her bid for the conference chair position, Rep. Stefanik thanked former President Trump for his endorsement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. (http://wdt.me/9fuHqp)
Clarkson University Political Science professor Alexander H. Cohen said, if Rep. Stefanik takes the leadership position as looks increasingly probable, it will have positive impacts for the 21st Congressional District. He said she’ll likely be able to bring back more “pork,” or federal funding for local projects, as a result of her position.
“It’s a common pattern if not political law that those with greater authority get more pork at the table,” Mr. Cohen said.
He said, although Rep. Stefanik has very strong levels of support among NY-21 voters, the upcoming redrawing of Congressional districts could potentially pose a problem for her re-election in 2022, and the benefits of being able to bring more money into the district could assuage those concerns.
“There is redistricting coming and I don’t think Democrats would have the audacity to make her a target, but if they do make things a little tougher for her, the ability to bring home infrastructure projects and other money will help keep that in check,” he said.
Mr. Cohen said Rep. Stefanik’s relationship with former President Trump over the last two years is likely a main reason why she’s being considered for a leadership role in the party now. During the 2019 impeachment proceedings, Rep. Stefanik transformed from a moderate, quietly critical skeptic of the former president to a staunch supporter of his.
During House Intelligence Committee hearings with potential witnesses in the 2019 impeachment investigation, Rep. Stefanik vehemently defended the former president and decried the committee’s chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for what she called “silencing Republicans.” In return, Rep. Stefanik got the attention of Mr. Trump, who labeled her a “rising Republican star.” Eventually, the congresswoman became an honorary co-chair for Mr. Trump’s New York campaign in the 2020 election, joined him at his first official 2020 campaign rally in Tulsa and spoke at last year’s Republican National Committee Convention.
Mr. Cohen added that Rep. Stefanik is a prolific fundraiser and has focused heavily on recruiting more Republican women to Congress with E-PAC, helping the party out with a demographic it’s largely been losing in recent years — middle class, typically suburban, women.
“I would certainly think her efforts are going to continue because there are more female than male voters, and the Republican Party has a problem in that area,” he said. “This is a conscious strategy and in many ways why she might be in mind for so many people for this position. Her efforts recruiting women are good for the party’s image overall.”
Mr. Cohen said he views this transition, where Rep. Cheney and other more moderate members of the party are being pushed out of leadership roles in favor of allies of Mr. Trump, signifies the start of a major realignment of the Republican Party.
“We’re not going to see a two-year period where moderates like Rep. Cheney are fighting the Trump wing of the party,” Mr. Cohen said. “Trump is the party, those in power are his surrogates.”
“We’re looking at a Reagan-style realignment of the Republican Party,” he continued. “This is generational.”
(1) comment
she made her name by lying her face off during trump's first impeachment. that's how you get ahead in republican politics. the base wants people who tell glorious lies.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.