U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Tuesday announced that she has raised nearly $1.5 million in donations in the second quarter of the year for her reelection campaign.
The Elise For Congress fund has raised $1.247 million. There were more than 42,000 donations including more than 25,000 individual donors — 10,000 of which were first-time donors. The average donation was $29, according to a news release.
A separate Elise Victory Fund raised $269,400 in the second quarter.
Stefanik has about $2.1 million in the bank, which the campaign pointed out is 10 times more than all of her opponents combined.
Matt Putorti of Whitehall and Wilton resident Ezra Watson are vying for the Democratic nomination. Lonny Koons of Carthage is challenging Stefanik in the Republican primary.
E-PAC, Stefanik’s political action committee dedicated to electing more women Republicans to Congress, raised $116,249 in the second quarter and has more than $300,000 on hand. It donated $45,000 to candidates.
In addition, Stefanik has raised more than $500,000 through the online WinRed donation portal to support targeted GOP campaigns, including nearly $400,000 for GOP women candidates. She also transferred $1 million from her campaign to the National Republican Congressional Committee.
“I continue to be humbled, grateful, and blown away by the unprecedented small-dollar financial support for team Elise and our mission,” Stefanik said in a news release.
“It’s clear that grassroots patriots across America are fired up, energized and donating in historic numbers. We’ve already seen a record number of Republican candidates step up to run this cycle, many of them GOP women, and we are committed to helping get them elected. Momentum is on our side to take back the House and fire Nancy Pelosi once and for all.”
