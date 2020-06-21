Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, raised $150,000 in 48 hours as part of her “Trump Rally Money Bomb.”
The campaign donations promotion, which coincided with Rep. Stefanik’s presence at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday night, pledged to quadruple any donations made and then split the total with the Trump re-election campaign.
According to Maddie Anderson, campaign communications director for Rep. Stefanik’s re-election campaign, the average donation made during the fundraiser was $25.
Turnout for President Trump’s rally in Tulsa was just under 6,200 people, a spokesman for the city’s fire department said. That’s far fewer than the over 19,000-seat capacity at the BOK Center. The Trump campaign blamed “radical protesters” for blocking entrances and causing the cancellation of an earlier outdoor Trump speech, though there was little evidence the 100 or so protesters outside the arena had stopped anyone.
Bloomberg News contributed to this report.
(6) comments
Rep Stefanik was phenomenal. No wonder she raised so much money in such a short period of time. The new face if the Republican Party...
Stefanik has taken more than 25000 dollars from John bolton.Bolton was just on tv calling trump a traitor and that he was voting for biden.will she return the money or face the wreaths of herr dear leader Agolf Twittler,
Let’s see, Trump fires Bolton and Bolton’s not going to vote for Trump. Hmmm, who would have predicted that??
President Notso Sharpie is a mentally unstable pathological liar - - an enthusiastic liar at that. He tells lies that are patently false.
He tells lies about matters of life and death. He lies about matters he didn’t need to lie about in the first place, and then with the help of his lying toadies he lies to cover up those lies.
He either is mentally unable to discern the truth of any matter, or so depraved that he doesn’t care.
Or as Congresswoman Stefanic would gleefully proclaim: an ideal presidential candidate.
NOT ONE cent from her constituents, she looked right at home last night will all the inbreds from Oklahoma. THEY all would have been behind hitler,Hitler,God help america
Adolf twitlers lady of the night selling her votes
