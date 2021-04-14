WATERTOWN — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik says she’s raised more than $1.1 million in the first three months of 2021, breaking a record for off-year campaign contributions for north country representatives.
According to a news release from Rep. Stefanik’s campaign, the congresswoman raised $1,112,881 in the first three months of 2021, bringing her cash-on-hand total to $2,512,986.
That sum came from more than 30,000 total donors, including 10,000 people who had never donated to her campaign before.
Rep. Stefanik’s campaign has not submitted its quarterly financial report to the Federal Election Commission for the month of April yet. That report is required by law to be submitted by the end of the day today.
Rep. Stefanik’s campaign says the congresswoman’s political action committee that supports Republican women, E-PAC, raised nearly $100,000 between Jan. 1 and March 31 of this year, and now has more than $311,000 on hand. Data filed with the FEC indicated the PAC had $277,447 at the end of February — the last month with available information.
To date, Rep. Stefanik’s team says E-PAC has donated $55,000 to female candidates and their campaign committees, and has raised $250,000 through the WinRed online fundraising service for female candidates since November 2020.
“I am once again humbled by the unprecedented outpouring of financial support for my re-election by tens of thousands of grassroots supporters,” Rep. Stefanik said in a prepared statement. “Energy and momentum are on our side as we continue to build off the historic success of 2020.”
Rep. Stefanik’s campaign for Congress continues to operate as usual, preparing her for another run for New York’s 21st Congressional District House seat in 2022.
But she’s been very open about running for governor of New York as well— spokespeople for the congresswoman have said repeatedly that she’s receiving constant encouragement from supporters across New York and the nation.
New York state law does not allow people to run for state and federal office concurrently, but Rep. Stefanik wouldn’t have to make a determination on which office to pursue until it comes time to circulate ballot petitions again in early 2022.
Excellent example of hypocrisy... GOPers using their checks from Biden's Stimulus bill to donate to Elise...who voted against the bill... Gotta love politics.. Joe's financing Elise's campaign...
