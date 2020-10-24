The downtown sectors of both Watertown and Ogdensburg were nothing short of energized Saturday as about a hundred people in both cities gathered to rally for Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, President Donald J. Trump and other Republican candidates running for various positions in the north country.
As early voting in the state began Saturday, Rep. Stefanik hosted the campaign rallies to drum up support for Republican representation on the ballot.
Her Democratic challenger, Tedra L. Cobb, rallied on the eastern side of the district Saturday.
With the attention of her supporters in Public Square on Saturday afternoon, Rep. Stefanik asked the crowd if they had a plan to vote, and she was met with cheers and applause.
After passing the microphone to Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and Lewis County attorney Michael F. Young, the Republican candidate running for New York state Supreme Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District, Rep. Stefanik gave her take on what could be at stake for the north country on the federal level.
Referring to her list of issues as, “(the) five things my opponent, Tedra Cobb, is hiding from you,” Rep. Stefanik addressed topics including Republican power in the House of Representatives, taxes, law enforcement, bail reform, healthcare funding and the Second Amendment.
“We need to make sure our voters turn out and we need to win this race,” Rep. Stefanik said in closing. “We are 10 days away from sweeping and winning all 12 counties in this district. Winning by the largest margin of any Republican in the entire Northeast.”
The Watertown rally took place at 11:45 a.m., and the Ogdensburg rally at 2:30 p.m. in Library Park.
