WATERTOWN — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has been named the 13th most bipartisan member of Congress, according to the nonpartisan public policy thinktank The Lugar Center.
In conjunction with Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, The Lugar Center publishes a Bipartisan Index for each Congress, ranking members based on how many bills they sponsor or co-sponsor with members of the opposing party.
For the 116th Congress, which ran from 2019 to 2020, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, placed 13th out of all 435 representatives in the House. That’s higher than her ranks of 19th and 14th in her last two terms, respectively.
“I am honored to be ranked in the top 3% most bipartisan Members of Congress by the Lugar Center,” Rep. Stefanik said in a prepared statement announcing the ranking. “Since taking office, I have kept my promise to my constituents to work to deliver results to the North Country. From supporting our small businesses to empowering the American worker, to increasing access to rural broadband and supporting our military families, soldiers at Fort Drum, farmers and families — I will continue to ensure that the North Country has a seat at the table at the federal level.”
(1) comment
She’s also the number one traitor in NY state. She holds that title all to herself. A real disgrace…
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.