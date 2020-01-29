Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, attended the signing Wednesday of the replacement trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
At the signing in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump said the North American Trade Agreement has played a role in the United States losing a fourth of its manufacturing jobs since its adoption more than 25 years ago. He called NAFTA a catastrophe.
On Wednesday, he officially replaced NAFTA with the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement. Ms. Stefanik was there, and she expressed how thrilled she was it was signed into law.
“This is a significant victory for the North Country,” Ms. Stefanik said. “This agreement will expand our markets for American-made goods with two vital trading partners, boosting our North Country economy. It also provides stability for our agriculture industry by increasing access to those markets. I am proud to have been an outspoken supporter of this important agreement from the beginning, and I will continue to work on behalf of North Country farmers, small businesses, manufacturers, and hardworking families to deliver crucial results like these.”
