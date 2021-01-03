WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was sworn into office Sunday for her fourth congressional term, alongside the rest of the 117th Congress.
In a statement thanking her constituents for their continued support, Rep. Stefanik said she’s looking forward to her next term in office.
“I am honored for the opportunity to continue representing and serving my constituents in New York’s 21st Congressional District as their voice and vote in Washington,” she said in a prepared statement. “Over the next two years, I look forward to delivering solutions that will help hardworking families, small businesses, farms, seniors, veterans, and the brave men and women serving at Fort Drum.”
