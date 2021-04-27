Rep. Elise M. Stefanik will host a telephone town hall for her constituents at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
Those interested in attending can sign up to receive a call connecting them to the forum on the congresswoman’s official webpage at https://stefanik.house.gov/teletownhall.
All registrations must be submitted by 5 p.m.
