The Trump campaign announced Sunday the speaker schedule for this year’s Republican National Convention, and Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will make her remarks during Wednesday’s proceedings.
According to a news release from Aug. 21, Rep. Stefanik’s speech will contrast the four-year “record of delivering results,” of President Donald J. Trump with the 47-year “failed record of Far-Left policies,” of the Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.
No details on when specifically Rep. Stefanik will speak have been released yet, only the day. The RNC will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.