PLATTSBURGH — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and several fellow House members will join dozens of surrogates to campaign for President Donald Trump in Iowa during the state’s caucuses Feb. 3.
Stefanik spokeswoman Madison Anderson confirmed her plans Monday.
‘DISTRICT SUPPORTS’
In a statement, Anderson claimed the North Country is “overwhelmingly excited” both that Stefanik was named a New York co-chair of the president’s re-election campaign and that she will help him launch it in Iowa.
“The president’s successful agenda of strengthening our military, especially Fort Drum, creating jobs, passing the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) and securing our border is strongly supported by her constituents in the 21st district,” Anderson continued.
“She is grateful for her constituents’ encouragement as she ensures the North Country continues to see real, positive results from her ability to work with the president.”
‘ONE PRIORITY’
In a statement sent to the Press-Republican, Stefanik’s Democratic challenger, Tedra Cobb, said the congresswoman “is more concerned about advancing her political career and climbing the partisan ladder than she is about solving problems for our families.”
“She takes hundreds of thousands of dollars from insurance and pharmaceutical companies and then votes their way: to kick 64,000 Northern New Yorkers off their healthcare, to gut protections for pre-existing conditions and against lowering the cost of prescription drugs,” Cobb contended.
“She travels all across the country campaigning for candidates to raise her profile. And now she’s traveling to Iowa.
It’s clear that Elise Stefanik has one priority: Elise Stefanik.”
(2) comments
Help Trump grab this election by the privates! Trump is the perfect representation of the Republican party, a draft dodger who inherited $200 million and went bankrupt four times. Stormi Daniels' boyfriend 2020!
Still can't get pass Nov 2016?
