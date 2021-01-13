WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has loyally stood by President Donald J. Trump since the Capitol riots a week ago, this time voting not to support invoking the 25th Amendment that would remove him from office.
On Tuesday night, the House of Representatives voted to pass a resolution requesting Vice President Michael R. Pence begin the process to remove President Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.
The vote split largely down party lines, with all but one Republican voting against the measure.
In a statement sent after she voted no, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, explained she believes the resolution was a divisive one, and Congress should focus on unifying the nation.
“This political resolution sets a very dangerous Constitutional precedent and further divides our country,” she said in a prepared statement. “I believe we should focus on ensuring a safe transfer of power on January 20.”
A growing number of lawmakers on either side of the aisle have called for the president to be removed from office because of his claimed role in inciting the mob that broke into the Capitol building on Jan. 6. While some have supported calling for the president’s resignation or impeaching him a second time, others saw the 25th Amendment, which lays out a process by which a president can be removed from office by his Cabinet and vice president, as a viable option.
Despite a letter from Vice President Pence earlier Tuesday indicating he would not use the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office, the House of Representatives moved to pass the resolution anyway. The lone Republican voting to pass the resolution was Rep. Adam D Kinzinger, R-Il.
The House is expected to vote on an article of impeachment against the president Wednesday afternoon as well.
Rep. Stefanik has said she will vote no on that measure, although a number of Republican members of Congress — including Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” L. Cheney, R-Wyo., the third most powerful Republican in the House — have said they support impeachment, indicating the measure will likely pass.
