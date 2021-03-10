WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed the final version of the American Rescue Plan on Wednesday afternoon, sending it off to be signed by President Joseph R. Biden.
The $1.9 trillion federal aid package, which is the largest seen since the Great Depression, includes billions of dollars in direct payments to individuals, local and state governments, as well as billions more in grant programs to support businesses.
The bill, which initially passed the house in late February, passed in the Senate on Sunday after a 25-hour vote-a-rama. Senators debated hundreds of amendments to the House-passed version and ultimately passed the measure along party lines, 50-49.
The Senate-amended version came back before the House on Wednesday, and after just two hours of debate, passed along similarly partisan lines, 220-211. All but one House Democrat voted to pass the bill, and all Republicans voted against it, including Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
In a statement sent after her vote, Rep. Stefanik reiterated many of the same points she made explaining her first no vote on the measure. Primarily, Rep. Stefanik takes issue with the balance of the bill, which dedicates about $92.2 billion to public health initiatives, and how congressional Democrats negotiated the bill without taking Republican input.
“Rather than focusing on bipartisan COVID-19 relief to safely re-open our economy and schools, (Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi, (Senate Majority Leader) Chuck Schumer and President Biden instead rammed through a partisan $1.9 trillion spending package stuffed with their far-left wish list,” she said. “Less than 9% of spending goes towards public health measures, and more than a third of funds won’t be spent until 2022 or later.”
Rep. Stefanik said the bill holds many proposals she wholeheartedly disagrees with including providing stimulus checks to imprisoned people and undocumented immigrants, continuing the federal unemployment assistance program, allowing taxpayer dollars to fund abortion clinics and including no workforce development funding.
Rep. Stefanik also took issue with the unspent federal aid money from previous COVID-19 aid packages.
“Rather than focus on distributing the $1 trillion that remains unspent from previous COVID-19 packages, President Buden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer forced their partisan wish list through Congress, and unfortunately, American taxpayers will now be stuck with their nearly $2 trillion bill,” she added.
According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a non-partisan public policy organization that maintains a “COVID Money Tracker,” about $3.1 trillion of the $4.1 trillion already authorized by Congress has been spent. Much of that money is from the December 2020 coronavirus aid package and has already been allocated and scheduled for spending.
