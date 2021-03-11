WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills that strengthen background check requirements for gun sales or transfers.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against them both.
The first bill the House considered was the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, which passed 227-203, with eight Republican votes for it and one Democratic vote against.
The bill would require a background check be conducted for almost every gun sale or transfer and requires most private gun transfers first involve a gun dealer who can conduct a background check on the gun’s recipient.
The second bill the House passed was the Enhanced Background Checks Act, which would close what’s known as the “Charleston loophole,” in federal law, which allows a gun sale to go through without a background check if three business days have passed without a response. That bill passed 219-210, with two Republican votes for it and two Democratic votes against it.
In a statement sent after her votes, Rep. Stefanik said she believed both bills were unconstitutional restrictions on Second Amendment rights.
“I am proud to have one of the strongest records of protecting and defending our Second Amendment rights in Congress on behalf of the north country,” she said.
