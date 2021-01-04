Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has replaced her communications director.
After about two years, former Communications Director Maddie Anderson left the congresswoman’s office in November, and her replacement, announced Saturday, is Karoline Leavitt.
“I’m excited and honored to introduce my new Communications Director Karoline Leavitt, who just finished her tenure as White House Assistant Press Secretary,” the congresswoman said in a tweet announcing the staff change.
Ms. Leavitt, a 23-year-old native of Atkinson, N.H., worked in the Presidential Correspondence Office before being promoted to the White House Press Office when current press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took over in April 2020.
