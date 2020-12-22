Many members of Congress received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, but some have vowed to wait until higher-risk people are inoculated before receiving their own dose.
Citing continuity of government policies, which ensure that the U.S. government remains active and in power through any crisis, most congresspeople received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the Capitol physician’s office late last week.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, decided to forego getting the vaccine until January, according to her office.
“Congresswoman Stefanik is prioritizing vaccine distribution to north country frontline healthcare workers, EMS first responders, law enforcement and our area’s most vulnerable in nursing homes,” said a spokesperson for the congresswoman.
A number of other lawmakers have made the same decisions, for similar reasons.
Reps. Brian J. Mast, R-Fla.; Ilhan A. Omar, D-Minn.; Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.; Jefferson H. Van Drew, R-N.J.; as well as Sen. Rand H. Paul, R-Ky.; have all announced publicly that they will forego the vaccine until health care workers and seniors receive their doses.
