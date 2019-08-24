For the second year in a row, a financial advice website has designated Franklin County as having the second-lowest tax burden among counties in New York state.
SmartAsset released its New York state tax burden information last week, listing the tax liabilities facing state residents by county. Franklin County placed in the No. 2 spot with a Tax Burden Index score of 57.6; neighboring Hamilton County was listed as having the lowest tax burden in the state with a score of 60.14.
The study looked at the amount of income tax, sales tax, property tax and fuel tax residents pay, using the national median household income to help calculate the amounts.
Lewis County was listed as having the fourth-lowest tax burden, while Jefferson County had the sixth lowest.
All 10 of the counties on the list are located upstate and are largely rural.
To calculate the sales tax burden, the study estimated that 35% of take-home (after-tax) pay is spent on taxable goods, then multiplied the average sales tax rate for a county by the household income less income tax. This product was then multiplied by 35% to estimate the sales tax paid.
The amount of fuel taxes paid was determined by a formula that factored in the estimated number of miles driven, number of vehicles and drivers per county and nationwide fuel economy figures.
Many of the top counties on the list had similar scores for income tax and sales tax, as they did not impose much beyond the state’s income taxes and standard county sales tax rates. The average income tax for both Franklin and Hamilton was calculated to come to $10,074, while both had average sales tax receipts come to $1,342 per resident.
Hamilton County did slightly edge out Franklin County when it came to average property tax and fuel tax. The average annual property tax paid in Hamilton County was calculated at $1,825 — below the average Franklin County property tax calculated at $2,136 — while average fuel tax costs in Hamilton came to $365, just $10 below Franklin County’s calculated fuel tax.
Franklin County itself just beat out neighboring St. Lawrence County, listed in third place. The only separating factor between the two counties, according to the list, is St. Lawrence County’s slightly higher average property tax figure at $2,208.
The figures are largely identical to those released by the organization last year.
At that time, Franklin County Treasurer Fran Perry said the numbers may not paint a completely accurate picture of the cost of living in the county.
“The methodology that was used to calculate the tax burden was very generalized and did not take into account county specific factors and data,” said Perry in a reply email to The Telegram. “For example, Franklin County’s property tax average, according to the study, is ranked second lowest in New York State; however, we also have lower full market values than many counties within the state.”
Those results mirrored last year’s results.
The full results of the SmartAsset tax burden report can be found at: https://smartasset.com/taxes/new-york-tax-calculator--newyork.
