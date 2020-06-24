WATERTOWN — The CitiBus public transportation system will start a summer bus route to Thompson Park starting on Saturday.
With the addition of the route to the park, CitiBus will discontinue the Washington Street route to the high school and medical plaza on Saturdays.
Picnic baskets and coolers will be allowed to be on the bus.
After leaving the Centennial Driveway, the bus will continue up Washington Street and turn left on Thompson Boulevard. The bus will enter and exit the park at the Franklin Street entrance.
The two drop-off points will be identified with “Bus Stop” signs at the park playground and across from the pavilion. Pickup times are at 10:40 a.m., noon, 1:20 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.