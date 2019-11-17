Democratic Congressional candidate Tedra Cobb of Canton took to social media Sunday morning to tout donations to her campaign in excess of $800,000 in the days following the second hearing in the House impeachment inquiry.
The fundraising effort that began Friday blew past goals Saturday as donations, and tweets piled in from supporters across the country. She now has a goal of $1 million
With YOUR help we’ve just passed the $800,000 mark! Will you rush a contribution right now to help us reach our $1 million goal?Thanks so much!—Tedra #NY21 #TedraCobbForCongress https://t.co/CL9wOmpcmZ— Tedra Cobb for Congress (@TedraCobb) November 17, 2019
Her opponent, Rep. Elise Stefanik of Schuylerville, received national attention during the hearing as she questioned the conduct of panel Chairman Adam B. Shiff, D-Calif., and attempted to ask former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch questions during a period reserved for questioning from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and his counsel. Nunes had attempted to defer his time to Stefanik.
“The gentlewoman will suspend,” Schiff said, interrupting Stefanik. “You are not recognized.”
“What is the interruption for this time?” Stefanik shot back. “This is the fifth time you have interrupted members of Congress, duly elected members of Congress.”
The moment received attention from national media outlets, and Stefanik’s comments were retweeted multiple times by both the official White House Twitter page and President Donald Trump’s. In the hours following the hearing, The Washington Post described the congresswoman as “one of the GOP’s most effective messengers” as House Republicans attempt to undermine a probe led by Democratic members.
Cobb was largely silent on social media during the hearing, issuing a single tweet: “@RepStefanik’s partisan political theatre is beneath the dignity of her office. She skipped several important private hearings — now with the cameras on, she has repeatedly attempted to derail the public hearings. Stefanik should take her oath to the Constitution seriously. #NY21.”
She said her campaign received over $100,000 in donations from more than 4,000 individual donors in fewer than six hours following the hearing, and later claimed a total of nearly $150,000 from 6,000 donors. She said the average campaign donation was $25. During her first bid against Stefanik in 2018, Cobb had raised $706,508 throughout the entire third quarter.
Paired with the fundraising boost, Cobb gained more than 60,000 followers on Twitter in less than seven hours as Democratic strategists, like Adam Parkhomenko, rallied to push the candidate above 100,000 followers in wake of the hearing. By Sunday morning Cobb had 221,400 followers on Twitter.
“This is the power of grassroots activism that @EliseStefanik and the @GOP mock,”Cobb tweeted. “Lets keep it going!”
Cobb wasn’t the only candidate fundraising off the hearing.
“Since I’ve exposed Adam Schiff and his #RegineofSecrecy in front of millions of Americans, far-left Socialist Democrats – like my opponent – are attacking me,” Stefanik tweeted. “They will stop at NOTHING to impeach @realDonaldTrump. Donate today to help us FIGHT BACK!”
Stefanik’s camp hadn’t posted fundraising totals as of press time Friday evening, but her call for donations had received more than 14,800 likes as of 10 p.m.
(1) comment
Cobb you will be rich awesome. You will not win so just keep the money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.