Congresswoman Claudia Tenney opens her office in Oswego

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney at her desk in her new Oswego office, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Photo: Randy Pellis, Oswego County News

WASHINGTON — After a raucous State of the Union address that broke norms and elicited a live budget negotiation between President Joseph R. Biden and House Republicans, Watertown’s congresswoman has introduced legislation to reaffirm a commitment to keep Social Security running.

During his address on Tuesday night, President Biden referred to the position taken by some Republicans in the House and Senate that Social Security and the Medicare and Medicaid programs should “sunset” or expire every five years if not renewed by Congress.

