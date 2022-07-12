WATERTOWN — Tension between Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilman Cliff G. Olney III got so intense Monday night that the mayor warned the councilman not to bring his wife and family into council debates.
In a 45-second confrontation following Monday night’s meeting, Mayor Smith told the councilman that his family “is off limits” from coming up during discussions of city business or issues.
Councilman Olney made fun of Mayor Smith over a video that he posted on his Facebook page showing a single swimmer at the Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.
The councilman responded with his own video in which he asked whether the mayor’s wife, Milly C. Smith, was in the pool in a bathing cap.
Councilman Olney was just getting up from his seat after a nearly 2½-hour meeting when the mayor returned to the council dais to confront him about it.
“Don’t you ever use my wife’s name in your memes,” the mayor yelled at the councilman, according to accounts by the mayor, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggerio and Councilman Olney. “Don’t you ever do it again.”
In response, Councilman Olney denied that he said “anything disparaging.”
Steve Weed Video had already stopped livestreaming the meeting when the outburst occurred. Council members and a handful of city staff were still in the council chambers when the elected officials clashed.
The two men and other council members described what happened.
During previous council meetings, the two men have clashed over a variety of city issues.
Councilman Olney said he was stunned by the verbal attack. He was ready to leave the lengthy meeting and go home.
At first, he didn’t know what to do. He ended up deciding to let the mayor get everything off his chest and let him yell, the councilman said.
“I didn’t want to agitate him further,” he said, adding that he still doesn’t think he did anything wrong.
The comment about the mayor’s wife was not a big deal, he said.
But Councilwoman Ruggiero said on Tuesday that she thought the arguing had escalated “to a different level.”
She feared the confrontation might become physical. She was so worried about the situation that she didn’t know exactly what to do. She sort of just “backed away,” the councilwoman said.
Councilwoman Ruggiero also noticed that a police officer in the room moved closer to the two men. The officer also waited outside to make sure the confrontation didn’t end up in the city hall parking lot, she said.
In his 16 years in city politics, no one else has ever gone after his family, Mayor Smith said.
“It’s an all-time low,” he said.
The arguing began during the meeting over whether council should pursue a project on the Flynn pool at North Elementary School.
At the end of the rather calm meeting, the mayor criticized Councilman Olney for bringing former city employee Todd DeMarr on to the Flynn pool bathhouse’s roof to determine what kind of repairs are needed.
Arguing for several minutes, both men flung personal attacks at each other. They both pointed out that they suffered political defeats against each other.
“What if he gets hurt? What if he gets hurt? What if he gets hurt, councilman? You don’t have that authority to do it,” Mayor Smith said.
“You lost the election. Get over it,” the councilman responded.
They also hurled exchanges about their personal finances and political philosophies in how they serve the city.
“I don’t know what touched off the mayor,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce described the outburst as a continuation from the meeting. Both men yelled at each other, she said.
Their actions aren’t becoming of elected officials, she said.
“I think they should be more respectful for the good of the city and set an example as elected officials,” she said.
While he agrees Councilman Olney should leave family members out of city politics, Councilman Patrick J. Hickey thinks that they like to “antagonize each other.”
They both know how to get under the other one’s skin, he said, adding that he’s not worried about the arguments turning physical in the future.
He also doesn’t think they’ll end any time soon.
The two officials, Councilman Hickey said, are at different political spectrums.
The mayor is a financial conservative who looks at the city in the long-term, while the councilman believes that he should provide services and campaign promises to his constituents.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix was already in his third-floor office when the argument ensued. The yelling stopped by the time he got back into council chambers.
As for what should be done to cool the waters between the two elected officials, he has no answers.
“I don’t know what you really could do to smooth things over,” Mr. Mix said.
