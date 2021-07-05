WATERTOWN — The planned Thompson Park amphitheater would have an approximate price tag of $7.75 million, with the city having to kick in about $1 million in “soft costs.”
City officials are expected to submit an application by next Monday’s deadline to the Department of Defense for the much-anticipated project. The cost estimates were provided in a memo by the Planning Department, which has been working with GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying to come up conceptual drawings for the amphitheater and some approximate costs.
The City Council is expected tonight to OK submitting the application.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has been a big proponent of the amphitheater in the city-owned park.
He feels confident that the amphitheater, a project that city officials believe would enhance Thompson Park, will ultimately receive funding.
“We have several potential funding sources,” Mayor Smith said.
He’s also been working on getting additional financial help through earmarking funding from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer for the amphitheater.
Mayor Smith also thinks he’ll get good news that the city can use some of its $22 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the project, since it would be going toward tourism.
The amphitheater would include a stage and band shell and utilize the natural slope for spectator seating, according to a memo by Michael A. Lumbis, the city planning community development director. The amphitheater would be used for the city’s July Fourth celebration and other performances, possibly including concerts put on by the Disabled Persons Action Organization.
The multi-purpose facility could also be used year-round for events, such as Snowtown USA, the harvest festival, weddings, small conferences, training sessions and other events, according to the memo to City Council.
The project would also include other improvements in Thompson Park near the amphitheater, such as new trail development, parking and landscaping.
The Department of Defense funding would come through the Defense Community Infrastructure Program for eligible infrastructure projects that include community support facilities that enhance military value and family quality of life.
In his memo, Mr. Lumbis wrote that the city would have to pay for such “soft costs” as the project’s design, environmental testing, permitting and other items that are not eligible for reimbursement. Those soft costs would add up to about $1 million.
Under the DoD program, grant applications can be for a minimum of $250,000 up to a maximum of $20 million, with $60 million in funding available nationwide. The city would hear in August or September if the application is successful.
Under the program, the city is classified as a rural area because Watertown’s population is less than 100,000 people. With that designation, the city would not be required to match funding, except for those soft costs, Mr. Lumbis wrote.
Architectural renderings showing a conceptual site plan and building elevations will be presented during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The command garrison at Fort Drum has told Mayor Smith it will support the city’s efforts.
Last year, the Watertown Family YMCA’s community center project scored a $9 million grant under the same DoD program. Construction for that project is slated to begin this year and be completed in the summer of 2022.
