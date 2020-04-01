Taped off and secured until further notice, construction sites across the north country have…
WATERTOWN — The coronavirus isn’t stopping the construction of the Thompson Park pool.
The general contractor, Con-Tech Building Systems, Gouverneur, has determined work on the $3.3 million pool and bathhouse can continue, in spite of the state’s ban on nonessential construction projects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really up to the contractor whether it’s in compliance,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said. “The contractor decided it was in compliance.”
The new measures put into effect last Friday follow concerns about workers getting too close to get the job done.
Work can continue on roads, bridges, health care facilities, utilities and affordable housing are all deemed essential.
About a half-dozen workers are working outside on the pool and can keep a distance from each other, the contractor told Mr. Mix on Monday.
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson said Tuesday he wondered whether construction would resume on the pool because of the state’s restrictions.
“I didn’t know if they would just stay home because of the coronavirus,” he said.
The pool became a major campaign issue during last fall’s mayoral election when then-mayoral candidate Jeffrey M. Smith tried to stop the project.
He contended that the city could not afford the new pool, that it wasn’t needed and he criticized that the former City Council decided to use a chunk of the city’s fund balance to pay for it.
On Tuesday, Mayor Smith said the city wouldn’t, at this point, save any money if the project was halted now because of the state’s directives on nonessential construction,
The decision to continue, Mayor Smith said, rested on the contractor.
“It’s on the contractor,” he said.
Work on the pool and bathhouse is on schedule, he said.
To save money, however, the mayor has threatened that only one of the city’s three pools should open this summer.
Before the project began, there was a contentious and lengthy debate on how to pay for the pool. In what was a controversial move, a divided council decided last summer to pay for the pool with $2.9 million of the city’s fund balance. In January, Mayor Smith and the new council cut down that amount to $1.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.