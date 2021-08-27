WATERTOWN — The pool in Thompson Park is slated to remain open through the Labor Day weekend.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department on Friday announced the remaining schedule for the city-owned park. The hours are:
Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29, and on Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5, from noon to 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 3, from 1 to 6 p.m.
Labor Day will be the last day that the pool will be open. The hours on that day, Monday, Sept. 6, will be noon to 7 p.m.
The schedule is subject to change.
The splashpad in the park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.