WATERTOWN — The fate of the financially-struggling Thompson Park Zoo could rest in the hands of whether its executive director can convince the City Council to put money into the city budget to keep the zoo open.
Executive Director Larry Sorel said Friday that, without some of the $100,000 the zoo requested in the proposed budget, the zoo would either close or make “severe cuts.”
In February, zoo officials asked the city to provide $100,000 this year to the zoo for its strategic plan to keep the zoo open for the future.
But City Manager Kenneth A. Mix told him last week “the reality of the situation,” that the funding wasn’t in the budget because of the financial crash caused by coronavirus.
Although he understands the city’s financial situation, Mr. Sorel still hopes to urge council members to set aside funding for the zoo.
“I don’t expect the full $100,000, but I think it’s an important discussion to have,” he said.
He distributed an email to council members on Friday about the possibility that the zoo cannot survive without the city funding.
He declined to comment further on the emails or provide a copy, saying he wants to talk about it first with council out of respect to council members. He hopes to address the council during budget deliberations.
Mr. Mix didn’t receive the email. He thinks that Mr. Sorel wanted to communicate directly with council members because they are the ones who would make the decision.
The zoo has been closed since the pandemic began.
In February, operators of the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park said they need $500,000 in funding from the city over the next five years to get the zoo where it should be.
Zoo officials hope to receive a $70,000 increase — up from about $30,000 it already would secure — in next year’s city budget.
While they support helping the zoo through some financially lean times, council members said in February that they would wait until city budget deliberations before deciding if and how much the city will help.
Since the pandemic, the zoo has been receiving donations of food for the animals during the pandemic. Mr. Sorel is foregoing his salary for April and staff hours were cut. Recently, the zoo also received federal payroll funding for its staff to help in the short-term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.