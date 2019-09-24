WATERTOWN — Construction of the new Thompson Park pool is still slated to start this fall.
John Trimble, president of C&S Companies, the Syracuse firm that designed the project, said Monday night that he should know more about its start time after a project schedule meeting is held later this week for the $3.1 million pool and bathhouse.
“I know the contractor wants to get started this fall,” he said.
C&S will oversee construction management aspects of the project.
Last week, city officials held off deciding a $157,000 contract for C&S to handle the project’s construction management and inspection oversight while they looked for ways to save money.
But council members on Monday night agreed that C&S will do the bulk of the work, with a city engineer technician helping on some of the inspection work once that employee is hired.
The firm will be paid $114 an hour, with Patrick Currier in the C&S Watertown office mainly responsible for the work.
Last week, City Manager Rick Finn said the city’s engineering department was short staffed and could not take on a lot of those responsibilities.
On Monday night, City Council members said they appreciated that C&S has done some redesign and other changes required by the state Department of Health pro bono.
Council members also learned that C&S was able to redesign the interior of the bathhouse, so that restrooms can be open during the winter and off hours but would keep people out of the other parts of the building.
They have said that restroom access during the winter and other parts of the year was important so more people will use the park all year.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will be responsible for cleaning the new restrooms created by the bathhouse.
Paying for the project became a political hot potato this summer. In the end, three council members voted to use $2.9 million from the city’s fund balance to pay for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.