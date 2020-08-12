Three debates have been set for the fall in the race for the NY-21 House seat, between Republican incumbent Representative Elise M. Stefanik and Democratic challenger Tedra L. Cobb.
The first debate will be held on Oct. 19, at WWNY in Watertown. The second is scheduled for Oct. 21, at WPTZ in Plattsburgh, and the third will be held at Spectrum News in Albany with a tentative date of Oct. 23.
More details and information on the debates will be made available later in the fall.
Can't wait! Elise!
