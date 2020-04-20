With the coronavirus still dominating people’s lives, people in the three-county region are lagging far behind in responses to the 2020 Census.
Jefferson County now stands at 56th, Lewis County at 57 and St. Lawrence is doing better at 41 out of the 62 counties in the state.
Regional director Jeff Behler, who leads census operations for New York, seven other states and Puerto Rico, thought it was time to again remind folks in the north country to make sure that everyone gets counted.
In a phone call on Friday, Mr. Behler said he realizes that COVID-19 is probably keeping those numbers down in the north country.
“We certainly understand that the coronavirus is first and foremost in our minds,” he said.
Another factor is that the north country is a rural area and there are a lot of P.O. boxes, so many residents probably haven’t received mailings, he said.
In March, the U.S. Census Bureau mailed out an invitation to participate in the census and then a reminder to get it done.
The census bureau is now instructing you to go to the web page, My 2020 U.S. Census to start the process.
Under “My Surveys” click on the “Add Authentication Code” button. Enter and submit your unique 12-digit code that was mailed out to you. The 12-digit number will be used to match your address.
Each unique authentication code can only be used one time.
While the work continues, the coronavirus has postponed all of the census’s field operations until after the outbreak is over and it’s safe for census takers to leave packets at residents’ doors.
That’s when the census bureau will hand deliver a form to every household.
The easiest way to respond is by filling out the 12-question form online through the U.S. Census Bureau and to count every person who lived in your home on April 1.
Their goal is to make sure the state receives the political representation and federal funding to which it’s entitled. The information is used to make sure communities to receive their fair share of funding for roads, education and families in need.
Mandated by the Constitution and conducted once every 10 years by the U.S. Census Bureau, the decennial census seeks to collect basic demographic information, such as sex, age and race, for each of America’s 119 million households.
The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect residents’ answers and keep them strictly confidential.
