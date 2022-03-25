LOWVILLE — The prime location of a small side street directly in front of Lowville Free Academy off the village’s main drag makes it a popular parking area for students, who pack the south side of the street so tightly that residents have reported struggling to get out of their driveways.
Waters Terrace is a narrow residential street that only allows parking on the south side. It has always been a popular parking choice, but it has reached a new level, creating a number of safety concerns.
“I’ve lived on this street for 40 years and I can say without hesitation that the parking situation has deteriorated significantly,” Joseph A. Monnat told the village board during a public hearing on the issue on March 16. “Usually I have cars parked right out to the edge of my driveway and when I’m bracketed by a pickup truck and/or a large SUV, I feel like I’m taking my life in my hands backing up on the street.”
The issue was first brought to the board’s attention during its February meeting, when Mayor Joseph G. Beagle and Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul A. Denise said they had received complaints from residents about the issue.
A public hearing was scheduled after a lengthy discussion on the topic and a suggestion by Mr. Beagle that the simplest solution would be to prohibit all parking on the street.
That option, however, did not have a lot of support during the hearing.
“I am a homeowner also,” began Kathleen P. Ples, who said she has been living on the street for 17 years. “I share a driveway with my neighbor and I hate to see parking go away on Waters Terrace because we rely on that for visitors coming and going.”
As an alternative, Ms. Ples asked if there could be more policing of the street to issue “a few tickets to the people that are making the parking situation not favorable” to encourage more responsible parking and increase safety. She said she sees the challenges faced by Mr. Monnat and others being trapped by the parking.
Marie Western, who works at the school and lives on the no-parking side of the street, said that although it doesn’t impact her directly, she has also noticed the problem.
“I don’t have to drive in and out of my driveway during the day when all of the parking is very full, but I do notice that the students that park there try to fit as many cars as possible,” Mrs. Western said.
She also agreed with Ms. Ples’ suggestion to request more law enforcement.
“Ticketing — one tow and I think they’ll learn a lesson — but … I do have concerns about there being no parking on Waters Terrace,” she said. “Perhaps there can be some brainstorming on solutions instead of a blanket ‘no parking.’”
Mr. Beagle said another option is a limited no-parking policy from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday between Sept. 1 and June 30.
Mr. Denise, who said the heavy parking all day makes plowing the street challenging in the winter, suggested that it could be further limited to 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the morning so the students wouldn’t be able to park there because they would be in school when they are supposed to move their vehicles.
Alternative parking is available near Veterans’ Park and in the Lowville Commons lot in the center of the village, Mr. Beagle said, but that is all farther away.
The matter was tabled until a special meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Lowville Fire Hall. 5420 Parkway Drive, open to anyone. Lowville Fire Chief Joseph Austin, who was at the public hearing, suggested a meeting that would include all of the stakeholders.
