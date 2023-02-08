POTSDAM — The town board will host a public information session at 6 p.m. today on a Community Choice Aggregation electricity arrangement.
It will be held online over Zoom. The session can also be accessed by dialing in on a phone.
The town of Potsdam is preparing a bid to consider an electricity supply contract through Town of Potsdam Community Power. Town of Potsdam Community Power is a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) electricity supply program.
The town board has appointed Joule Community Power to administer the program. Representatives will be available during the session to answer questions from the public.
Community Choice Aggregation allows villages and towns to get lower electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period of time from one year to 36 months, even if market volatility drives up electricity prices.
Every resident and business is automatically enrolled, with the ability to opt out at any time. National Grid continues to deliver the power via its physical grid, maintains the power lines and is responsible for addressing any outages.
To join the public information session via Zoom, go to bit.ly/pots2-9 and use meeting ID 856 2576 5321.
To join by phone, call 1-929-205-6099.
