WATERTOWN — Town officials agreed to seek funding to install a new water main at a local trailer park following a water pipe break that caused residents to be without water for more than a week last month.
The Town Council on Thursday night unanimously agreed for BCA Architects & Engineers, Watertown, to conduct an income survey to determine whether the town is eligible to receive a grant to fix the problems at Northland Estates on Route 11.
During a cold snap in January, about 60 tenants ended up with no water inside their homes for a week after a water main break at the trailer park.
Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett said he met Thursday with a state Department of Health official and an engineer with BCA to discuss bringing municipal water to the trailer park.
“Hopefully, that would fix the problem,” he said.
He was told that the town could be eligible to apply for public funding to fix the issue, which has been a recurring problem in recent years.
If the tenants are income eligible, the town could receive funding to connect a water main off Route 11, bring it through the trailer park and hook it up on the other side on Route 283. The trailer park would be responsible for any leaks with lateral pipes, Mr. Bartlett said.
Cook Properties NY, a Rochester-based company, purchased the park in October. Mr. Bartlett said the new owners were unaware of the leaks when it bought the trailer park.
“Be careful,” Town Councilor David W. Prosser said. “These things can change hands fairly quickly.”
The town could obtain funding from the state DOH, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and from the state’s Community Development Block Grant program, Mr. Bartlett said.
The broken water pipe, near the park’s pumphouse, spilled water at an alarming rate, over 6,000 gallons per day.
The trailer park ended up going through a second water main break last week, Mr. Bartlett said.
Throughout their years at the park, tenants say they’ve seen many leaks.
After last month’s water main break, Cook Properties sent a letter to the town asking for help to fix the problem. The state DOH also recommended that the town intervene.
BCA needs to complete a map report before the town can apply for funding.
