WATERTOWN — City Council members on Tuesday night informally agreed to install a traffic light at the busy downtown intersection at Arcade and Arsenal streets, where a city police car was involved in a crash in March and ended up on its side.
They agreed that a traffic signal is needed at the intersection to make it safer for pedestrians to cross and improve the situation for CitiBuses to get out of a bus transfer station across the street.
Fisher Associates, an engineering firm, has told the city’s engineering office it would cost $86,000 to design the traffic light. But council members instructed City Engineer Michael Delaney to find a different firm that would charge less than that.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith was joined by council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Ryan Henry-Wilkinson and Sarah V. Compo Pierce to agree that the traffic light is needed.
“That traffic light would make it much safer for pedestrians to cross there,” he said.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix estimated that the design of the project and its construction could cost as much as $250,000 to $300,000. The city can probably find state and federal funding that can pay for the project, he said.
Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani opposed the idea.
“I can’t see the expense for it,” Councilman Spaziani said.
For years, local activist Patricia A. Whalen, who lives in the Woolworth Building on Public Square, has been lobbying for the traffic light, citing the number of crashes that occur there. She’s attended numerous council meetings speaking in support of the traffic signal.
Mrs. Whalen was nearly killed at the intersection when she was struck by a pickup truck crossing Arsenal Street to get to Court Street. She suffered a broken right hip, tailbone and head injuries. She had surgery to put a steel rod in her knee and spent three weeks in the hospital recuperating from her injuries.
Mr. Delaney said the engineering firm would design the traffic light and make sure the signal would be in sync with all the traffic lights between Massey Street and the eastern side of Public Square.
The traffic light would be “fully functional” and allow traffic to turn right and left and drive across Arsenal to Court Street, he said. Vehicles are now limited to turning right on to Arsenal Street.
While it would be safer for pedestrians, the traffic light also would help CitiBuses maneuver out of the Arcade Street bus transfer station, CitiBus’ traffic supervisor Doreen Doherty told council members.
There are five or six accidents at the intersection every year, she said. CitiBus drivers also help visibly-impaired bus passengers across the street there because it’s so dangerous, she said.
There was once a traffic signal at that intersection, but it was damaged in a vehicle crash several years ago and never replaced.
The new traffic light comes at the same time that the city plans to make the Public Square area safer for pedestrians and make it easier for traffic to get through the downtown business district.
The city received a federal grant to install a new system to synchronize the traffic signals throughout the Public Square corridor, from State to Orchard streets.
The new system will synchronize traffic signals so that they are all green or red at the same time, making it easier for vehicles to get through Public Square and safer for pedestrians to cross streets, Mr. Delaney said.
It will cost $672,000 to complete the traffic synchronization project. The federal government is paying $440,000, and the city will kick in $110,000 while it looks for some additional funding.
