WASHINGTON — Former President Donald J. Trump has been indicted in New York City on charges related to a $130,000 payment made by his former attorney Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign, money allegedly paid to prevent the actor from publicly saying she had an affair with Trump.

The unprecedented indictment, reported Thursday by multiple media outlets, marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been criminally prosecuted. It comes as Trump is facing separate, ongoing investigations into his alleged involvement in 2020 election interference by his supporters and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, along with his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

Tribune Wire

