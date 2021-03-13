WATERTOWN — Candidates might be headed for what could the first time two separate City Council primaries are held in the same year.
At this point, a primary would be held for the four-year council seat because seven candidates have announced they are running, while four candidates have come forward to seek the two-year open seat caused by the resignation of former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia. The primaries would be held June 22.
The latest candidate to announce is Alexander M. Garib, 21, who has not decided which seat he is seeking. It’s the political novice’s first run at an elected office.
While he’s always had an interest in local government and politics, Mr. Garib said he’s still learning about the issues. He stressed he would have the time to serve the people.
He doesn’t see his young age as a detriment but a benefit, he said, because it makes him a “unique” candidate with a different perspective.
“My question is why would age make someone qualified,” he said.
Mr. Garib, beauty manager at Victoria’s Secret in Salmon Run Mall, graduated from Jefferson Community College with a liberal arts degree.
As for the prospects of two June primaries, Jude Seymour, the Republican elections commissioner for Jefferson County, thinks it could be the first time primaries would be held for three different council seats because of “the circumstances that there is a vacancy during an election year.”
Mr. Roshia’s seat, as well as Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero’s seat and Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson’s seat, are up for election.
Primaries for council seats occur when there are four or more candidates, something that’s happened many times. But it’s a rare, or even a unique occurrence, that there are at least four candidates for each seat, resulting in two separate primaries.
So far, former council candidate Patrick Hickey, Amy Horton, Donnie Lee Barrigar and Jason Traynor have announced they are running for the two-year seat that former Councilman Roshia held before resigning in January. The winner will fill the remaining of his two-year term.
Voters will choose two candidates from the seven council candidates seeking the four-year seats now occupied by Councilwoman Ruggiero and Councilman Henry-Wilkinson, who is not seeking re-election. Councilwoman Ruggiero is seeking a second term.
The other people running are Michelle Capone, Glenn Curry and Mr. Garib and former council candidates Robert Schorr, Cliff G. Olney III and Aaron Clemons.
All 11 candidates have picked up petitions from the Jefferson County Board of Elections. They must get at least 178 signature to continue their candidacies. They must submit the petitions to the board of elections from March 22 through 25.
On Thursday, Mr. Curry confirmed he was running for the four-year seat and has begun circulating petitions. He also announced Thursday that he’s returning to the Live at Five Show on 1240AM radio Monday.
