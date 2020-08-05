WATERTOWN — Fixing up one eyesore in a neighborhood can make all the difference in the world.
That’s the goal of renovating two abandoned single-family homes under the new version of the so-called NDC housing program.
Houses at 1101 Bronson St. and 214 E. Hoard St. were in good-enough shape to be good candidates for the program, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director. The city acquired both properties through unpaid taxes in 2018.
Both houses are in good neighborhoods and rehabilitating them would eliminate blight and make a significant positive impact on the neighborhood, he said.
The program got its NDC moniker because the city, Neighbors of Watertown and the Development Authority of the North Country are all involved in it.
The city takes the properties over through foreclosures and transfer titles to Neighbors, while DANC provides construction loans. DANC would be paid back after they are sold.
Work on rehabbing the 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom ranch-style house on Bronson Street will start as soon as the property is transferred to the Neighbors of Watertown Inc.
City Assessor Brian S. Phelps remembered going through the house when the city took the property for back taxes in 2018.
“It was in rough shape,” he said. “It was typical shape for a property that goes for back taxes.”
The construction project includes a new kitchen and bathroom, and replacing the houses’s electrical, plumbing and heating systems. But first some asbestos abatement work must be completed.
“It’s a total gutted rehab,” said Reginald J. Schweitzer, executive director of Neighbors of Watertown.
The East Hoard Street property is a more complex project, with plans to tear off the second story of the unique-looking house and construct a pitched roof, so the house would fit in better with the other homes on the street, officials said.
The two-story cinder block structure was built in the 1930s by the local Masons who donated it to a widow whose late husband belonged to the group.
A couple of years ago, some neighbors petitioned the city to demolish the structure because they thought it didn’t fit in with the other houses in the neighborhood, Mr. Phelps said.
If the house was torn down, it would be leaving a big lot across from a school, he said.
“You know, it would never get rebuilt,” he said.
While work will begin on the Bronson and East Hoard street properties, a two-unit house at 825 Academy St. was the first house renovated since the city brought back the NDC housing program in 2018.
That 120-year-old house was gutted and went through a total rehabilitation — both on the interior and exterior — in 2019.
Neighbors of Watertown is now looking at renting the property until a family can put together financing to purchase the house, Mr. Schweitzer said.
Under the previous version of the NDC program, 11 deteriorating houses were renovated from 1995 until 2010, but the program ended when the national housing market improved and there were fewer foreclosures to fix up.
