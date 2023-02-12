WASHINGTON — The Pentagon shot down an unidentified object Sunday that it tracked over Lake Huron, Michigan, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, the fourth time in eight days a high-flying balloon or other craft has been brought down over the U.S. or Canada.
The latest object was flying at a lower altitude than the alleged Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by an F-22 off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, or the other objects targeted over Alaska and Canada on Friday and Saturday, the people said. They asked not to be identified discussing actions that haven’t been publicly announced.
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, said the object was brought down by U.S. Air Force and National Guard pilots. “We’re all interested in exactly what this object was,” she said on Twitter.
The Pentagon and the National Security Council at the White House declined immediate comment.
“The U.S. military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron,” Rep. Jack Bergman, a Michigan Republican, wrote in another tweet. “I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have.”
The U.S. has claimed the balloon shot down last week was part of a global Chinese surveillance program, which China has denied. Officials have not said what the other three objects, where they came from or if they had any link to China.
The announcement of the takedown of a fourth mysterious airborne object came as members of Congress on Sunday pressed for more information from the Biden administration about the objects shot down over North America in recent days.
Rep. Jim Hines, D-Conn., the ranking Democrat of the House Intelligence Committee, was critical of the lack of details from the White House.
“I have real concerns about why the administration is not being more forthcoming with everything that it knows,” Hines said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Hines acknowledged that limited information is probably due in part to the second and third objects being shot down in remote areas off the northern coast of Alaska and over Canada’s Yukon territory. But he warned that the dearth of details from the administration could quickly lead to public anxiety and wild speculation about alien invasions or additional spying by China or Russia.
“I do hope that very soon, the administration has a lot more information for all of us on what’s going on,” Hines said.
When asked on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., on Sunday characterized the two objects shot over Alaska and Canada as “balloons.” U.S. and Canadian officials said the latest objects were much smaller than the Chinese airship that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4 after traversing the continental United States.
However, officials urged caution as they continue to gather information about the objects through recovery efforts.
Schumer defended the administration’s handling of the situation and said U.S. military and intelligence officials are gathering and analyzing information as they seek to learn about the objects’ capabilities and purpose.
“You can be sure that if any American interests or people are at risk, they will take appropriate action,” Schumer said on ABC.
Little is known about what Canada’s defense minister said was a “cylindrical object” first detected Friday evening by NORAD, an organization that includes both U.S. and Canadian military personnel and is responsible for safeguarding North America’s skies. After a call between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Biden, the leaders authorized their pilots to shoot down the object over the Yukon, the White House said in a statement Saturday night.
“The leaders discussed the importance of recovering the object in order to determine more details on its purpose or origin,” the statement said.
Another object was downed Friday near the North Slope of Alaska by a U.S. fighter jet but its recovery has been hampered by icy conditions and wind chills reaching minus-55 degrees.
Detection of the most recent incursions is a result of additional information from radars and sensors, a U.S. official said Saturday, partly addressing a key question of why so many objects have recently been spotted.
“We basically opened the filters,” the official said, much like a car buyer unchecking boxes on a website to broaden the parameters of what can be searched. That change does not yet fully answer what is going on, the official cautioned, and whether stepping back to look at more data is yielding more hits - or if these latest incursions are part of a more deliberate action by an unknown country or adversary. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Asked whether Americans should be worried, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sunday that the administration had acted out of an abundance of caution and in coordination with Canada.
“We’re always gonna track, we’re always going to detect and we’re always going to defend our airspace, and that’s what the American people should expect,” she said on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.