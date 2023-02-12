US-NEWS-USCHINA-SPY-BALLOON-MCT

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson/U.S. Navy/TNS)

 Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Th

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon shot down an unidentified object Sunday that it tracked over Lake Huron, Michigan, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, the fourth time in eight days a high-flying balloon or other craft has been brought down over the U.S. or Canada.

The latest object was flying at a lower altitude than the alleged Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by an F-22 off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, or the other objects targeted over Alaska and Canada on Friday and Saturday, the people said. They asked not to be identified discussing actions that haven’t been publicly announced.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.