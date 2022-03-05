WATERTOWN — Julia Alteri’s family is helping protect roughly 2,000 people by using a church as a bunker in a Ukrainian city that has been attacked since Russia invaded late last month.
The Ukrainian flag was raised at City Hall on Saturday, and Ms. Alteri, a Watertown resident of roughly six years, was there to speak to the crowd that gathered. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith was there, as well as City Council members and Pastor Jeff Smith, who said a prayer.
Ms. Alteri fled from Ukraine, then the Soviet Union, with much of her family in 1989. They traveled to Austria and Italy before being able to migrate to the United States. She spent most of her younger years in Syracuse before moving to the north country with her husband, who’s from Watertown.
She has several family members who are in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, which Russia has targeted with artillery strikes over the last week. One of her uncles has a large church in the city, and he has used the space to shelter about 1,400 people. They’re all taking cover in the church and trying to keep their spirits up.
“A lot of them are little kids and babies,” Ms. Alteri said. “They’re safe, but they’re running low. My uncle said ‘It’s a God’s miracle that we have 20 pounds of potatoes and apples.’”
But that is shared among 1,400 people and they don’t know how long the supply will last. Food will have to be rationed.
“It’s very scary,” she said. “And they’re not just members of the church. They’re non-believers and they’re believers.”
The group there is trying to stay positive, but fear of an invasion has always loomed in their lives.
“There’s always a fear of communism and getting the rights they gained taken away from them,” Ms. Alteri said. “So there’s always a fear in the back of their minds of the communist regime coming back.”
But it’s events like the one in Watertown that are keeping many Ukrainians positive.
As Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy contends, Ms. Alteri said, “The world is on our side.”
