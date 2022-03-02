WATERTOWN — To show support for the country’s people, Watertown officials will raise the Ukrainian flag in front of City Hall on Saturday.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, along with the City Council members, want to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine as Russian troops continue to invade the Democratic European country.
Joining Mayor Smith and council members will be Julia Alteri, a native of Ukraine, who will provide remarks on the invasion.
The event will be held at noon in front of City Hall, 245 Washington St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.