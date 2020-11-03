With nearly 80% of the 21st Congressional District’s election districts reporting, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has a commanding lead in her rematch against Democratic challenger Tedra L. Cobb.
According to unofficial results posted on the state Board of Elections website, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was leading Ms. Cobb with 151,758 votes to Ms. Cobb’s 84,026 votes at about 11:30 p.m.
That gave Rep. Stefanik 63.49% of the vote.
Rep. Stefanik’s lead is wider than the 68,164 absentee ballots that have yet to be counted.
