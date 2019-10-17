The Department of Health and Human Services has issued a statement in response to U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. who critisized the Trump Administration on Wednesday for not announcing the funding for a program aimed at helping low-income families pay their energy bills.
Sen. Gillibrand is urging the Trump Administration and DHHS to disclose how much money will be allocated to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. A federal program designed to help senior citizens, people with disabilities and low-income families pay their energy expenses, LIHEAP assisted more than 1.5 million families in New York last year, Gillibrand said during a conference call with reporters.
Since Ms. Gillibrand’s press conference, the DHHS Office of Communications issued a statement. Since LIHEAP is a block grant, once the funds are released from DHHS, New York’s Health and Human Services will determine the funding level for its local LIHEAP service providers.
“The Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,” a statement to the Times said, “is working to release the federal Fiscal Year 2020 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding as soon as possible to our grantees, including New York.
“Right now,” Ms. Gillibrand said, “the Trump Administration has put the program at risk. Last year, they proposed to eliminate the program all together. Luckily, Congress didn’t allow that to move forward.”
Now, Ms. Gillibrand said the amount of funding for the program has yet to be released as the winter months approach. Last year, New York was allocated $372 million under LIHEAP, she said.
“This isn’t a partisan issue,” she said, “and I’m proud to be joined by colleagues on both sides of the aisle in pushing for the money to be released quickly.”
She said she thinks President Trump, due to a lack of “empathy and concern,” wants to eliminate the program from the budget entirely, and that Congress has to stop it.
“Without this funding,” Sen. Gillibrand said, “New York state will be unable to provide much-needed assistance to low-income households and seniors.”
Near the end of the news conference, Sen. Gillibrand also spoke on her recent decision to withdraw from the 2020 presidential race. She said she learned a lot from meeting voters on the campaign trail, and she would apply it to her job as senator.
“I really thought we ran a great campaign,” she said.
Gillibrand also commented on Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, stopping short of singling out a candidate — something she hopes to do in conjunction with the New York primary.
“I thought the debate was terrific,” Ms. Gillibrand said. “I thought my colleagues performed very well, and they have a much better vision for America than President Trump.”
