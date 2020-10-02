WATERTOWN — The VA Center soon will be moving from its offices in the Liberty Building on Court Street to a small plaza at 1511 Washington St.
After working with the federal agency for more than a year, the VA signed the lease on Thursday for the 5,000-square-feet of space, said Bobby Ferris, who owns the plaza with local businessman Jake Johnson.
The owners have gutted the space and will begin remodeling it in about two months after meeting with the city’s Planning Board on Tuesday.
The VA should be able to occupy the space in about six months, Mr. Ferris said.
“The VA was brought to us about the building,” he said, adding that it’s been a complicated process for the federal agency to sign off on the new location.
The project includes making major improvements and an expansion to the property’s parking lot, which will go before the Planning Board on Tuesday.
He hopes to get a waiver from the Planning Board instead of having to get site plan approval.
But Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said the parking lot has a couple of issues that will mean it would need site plan approval.
The parking lot work would not need site plan approval if the expansion was less than 2,500 square feet. Mr. Ferris is proposing a 2,700-square-foot addition, but also is eliminating 470 square feet of the existing lot.
The parking lot project includes a new retaining wall and drainage system that takes up more space than the 2,500 square feet limit, Mr. Lumbis said.
The Planning Board will decide on Tuesday whether the site plan approval will be required.
“We’re prepared to do it if we have to,” Mr. Ferris said.
If only the waiver is needed, the work on the parking lot can begin immediately, Mr. Lumbis said. If not, the site plan approval will be sent to the City Council for final approval in two weeks.
The Watertown Vet Center offers community-based counseling for a wide range of therapeutic services, including confidential counseling, outreach and referral to the military and their families.
Individual, group, marriage and family counseling is offered in addition to referral and connection to other VA or community benefits and services, all at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.